Cormark Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$32.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCL.A. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

TCL.A stock opened at C$21.84 on Friday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$9.50 and a twelve month high of C$22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.64.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

