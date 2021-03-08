Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

NSANY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

