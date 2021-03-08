Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.14 Million

Analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to post $533.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.60 million. Rexnord reported sales of $547.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

