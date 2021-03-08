Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

