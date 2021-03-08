Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

AQST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

