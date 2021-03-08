Vera Bradley (VRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Vera Bradley to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $338.82 million, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $417,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,131,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,105. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.