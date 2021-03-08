Sotera Health (SHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

NYSE SHC opened at $26.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

