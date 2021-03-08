Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$62.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CSFB set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.80.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$56.94 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$72.59. The stock has a market cap of C$56.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.82, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

