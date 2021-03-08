Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$31.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.