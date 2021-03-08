Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.40 target price on Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ROXG opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99. Roxgold has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.92.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

