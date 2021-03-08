Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Purchases £15,950 in Stock

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider David Lis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).
Shares of LON:ELTA opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.49. Electra Private Equity Plc has a one year low of GBX 121.81 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 346.73 ($4.53). The company has a market cap of £126.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.
