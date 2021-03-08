Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Insider Purchases £15,950 in Stock

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider David Lis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

Shares of LON:ELTA opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.49. Electra Private Equity Plc has a one year low of GBX 121.81 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 346.73 ($4.53). The company has a market cap of £126.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Get Electra Private Equity alerts:

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.