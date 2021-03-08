Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PXT. Cormark boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital reissued a na rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total value of C$2,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,402,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. Insiders have sold a total of 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,382 over the last three months.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

