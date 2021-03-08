Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Issued By Raymond James

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) alerts:

EFN has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.86.

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock opened at C$13.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.