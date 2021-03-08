Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Issued By B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

