Financial Survey: Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) versus PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get PG&E alerts:

This table compares PG&E and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E -27.77% 21.57% 2.06% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

This table compares PG&E and Xcel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E $17.13 billion 1.26 -$7.64 billion $3.93 2.76 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 2.86 $1.37 billion $2.64 23.24

Xcel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PG&E. PG&E is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PG&E has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of PG&E shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PG&E and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E 0 4 8 0 2.67 Xcel Energy 1 8 2 0 2.09

PG&E currently has a consensus target price of $14.09, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $68.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given PG&E’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PG&E is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 760 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,300 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.