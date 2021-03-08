White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) vs. Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Financial Review

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cincinnati Financial and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 2 2 1 0 1.80 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.15%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Dividends

Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years and White Mountains Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and White Mountains Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 2.12 $2.00 billion $4.20 24.82 White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 4.06 $414.50 million N/A N/A

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial N/A 5.14% 1.88% White Mountains Insurance Group N/A -0.21% -0.16%

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

