Brokerages Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report sales of $2.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 million and the highest is $2.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $26.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.14 million to $32.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.96 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Chiasma stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $178.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Chiasma by 2,393.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 564,524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chiasma by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chiasma in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

