Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.72 Million

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post $95.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.90 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $76.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $371.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.67 million to $382.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $369.13 million, with estimates ranging from $362.29 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 270,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

