BLAST Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One BLAST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $24,114.45 and approximately $19.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006622 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007623 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,640,535 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

