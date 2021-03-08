Ink Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Ink has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $513,172.86 and $85,181.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.57 or 0.00469280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00069148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00077549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00464651 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.