Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.72. 195,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,942. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.71. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $253.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

