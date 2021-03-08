Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 4,608,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,932. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $526,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,216,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $2,653,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

