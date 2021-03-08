Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $85.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.06. 420,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,330. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,098 shares of company stock worth $5,388,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.