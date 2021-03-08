Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price at $22.92

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HPQ traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,688,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,012. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in HP by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,895 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $413,229,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in HP by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,751 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

