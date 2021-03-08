Reef (REEF) Trading 30.9% Higher Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $422.24 million and $65.73 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00797795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

