Head-To-Head Comparison: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) versus Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 21.75% 7.15% 0.39% Royal Bank of Canada 18.78% 14.84% 0.73%

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Royal Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.65 billion 3.31 $1.73 billion N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada $45.54 billion 2.78 $8.50 billion $5.93 14.99

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank Abp.

Risk and Volatility

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nordea Bank Abp and Royal Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Royal Bank of Canada 0 5 9 0 2.64

Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $113.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.01%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Nordea Bank Abp.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Nordea Bank Abp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers. In addition, the company offers various financing solutions, such as financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets, and securities services for large corporates and institutions. Further, it provides various products and services within institutional asset management, private banking, and life and pensions areas. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. Royal Bank of Canada has a strategic partnership with Royal College Of Physicians & Surgeons Of Canada to support the needs of Canada's medical specialists. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

