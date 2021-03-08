Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.59. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.65.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,215,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,253,000 after acquiring an additional 72,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,205,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

