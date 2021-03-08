SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $199.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $199.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,870.90 or 1.00540516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.45 or 0.00945606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.82 or 0.00422593 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.58 or 0.00301557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00077334 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005726 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.