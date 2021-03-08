Metronome (MET) Price Tops $2.51 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Metronome has a market cap of $28.84 million and approximately $160,161.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00004971 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.00469491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00068610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00076990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.91 or 0.00462033 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,843,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,509,198 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.