$414.52 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post $414.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the highest is $421.80 million. Crocs reported sales of $281.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.30. 1,239,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

