Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $8.35

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:GOL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,874. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

