Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ECHO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 131,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $783.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $801,215. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

