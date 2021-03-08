KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

KLXE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,775. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

