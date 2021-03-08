$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.31. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 412.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of NLS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.36. 2,706,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,113. The stock has a market cap of $587.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

