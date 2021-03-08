Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 77,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,940. The company has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

