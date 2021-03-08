Digital Insurance Token Price Down 17.1% This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $591,574.42 and approximately $819.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.93 or 0.00410163 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.