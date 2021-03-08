BiblePay Market Cap Hits $437,776.70 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. BiblePay has a total market cap of $437,776.70 and approximately $46,366.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

