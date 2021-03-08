Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €592.23 ($696.74).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

EPA:KER traded down €7.60 ($8.94) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €539.00 ($634.12). The company had a trading volume of 151,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €544.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €561.89.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

