-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays cut Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,815,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,616,512. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

