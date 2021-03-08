Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SOLVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Solvay to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SOLVY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 2,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. Solvay has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

