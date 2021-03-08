Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 866,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,981. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,404 shares of company stock worth $1,977,820. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

