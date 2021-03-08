WazirX Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. WazirX has a total market cap of $69.73 million and $5.22 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

