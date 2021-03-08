Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. 68,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

