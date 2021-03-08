Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 458,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,056. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.