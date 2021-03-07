-$0.26 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.06). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTMX. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 820,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,341. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $359.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

