$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE OLN traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,940. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,645,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 41.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

