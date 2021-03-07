W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $60.35. 260,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,778. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.38 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

