Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pinduoduo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $659,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,237,000 after purchasing an additional 723,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,132,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average of $131.26. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

