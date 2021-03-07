AdEx (ADX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.00787455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042040 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

