Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $5.09 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00009941 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $201.75 million and $26.45 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.00787455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042040 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

